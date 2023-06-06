To paraphrase the eternal words of Afroman: Pete Davidson and Colin Jost bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry because they got high.



Last year, the King Of Staten Island and the King of Staten Island Summer bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry, and Davidson has been paying for it ever since. On the red carpet for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Tuesday , a reporter for ET asked about the boat, and Davidson was surprisingly forthcoming about how he procured the ship, even if he has “no idea what’s going on with that thing.”

“Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry,” he admitted. “And we’re figuring it out.” Meanwhile, we’re trying to figure out how someone gets so stoned they spend $280,000 on anything other than donuts and possibly bootleg Bart Simpson t-shirts.

Either way, it sounds like he’s suffering buyer’s remorse over the purchase, despite figuring out how to work it into a Weekend Update segment in which he declared the thing the “windowless van of the sea.” However, now he’s hoping his windowless van of the sea “turns into a Transformer and gets the fuck out of there, so I can stop paying for it.”

Speaking to The New York Times last year, Jost called buying the ferry the “riskiest thing he’s ever done,” which is impressive because this guy is going around telling everyone that he has A Very Punchable Face. “Worst case, we just dock it somewhere and make it New York City’s biggest houseboat.”

It’s unclear whether the ferry is operating as a houseboat, but when asked if Davidson would host an after-party with the cast of Transformers on the ferry, he joked, “Yeah, if it’s not sunk.”

[via Deadline]

