Peter Dinklage is Santa Claus in Olivia Wilde's next directorial feature

Olivia Wilde may have had a tough 2022, but her directorial future is looking merry and bright. This year’s The Invite was the subject of a bidding war at Sundance and has since been well received by audiences and performed pretty well at the box office in its relatively limited release. It would seem that human relationship comedies are a better lane for Wilde than the Black Mirror-esque horror of Don’t Worry Darling, and it’s a lane she’ll be staying in for her next feature.

Deadline reports today that Peter Dinklage and Jennifer Aniston will star in Wilde’s next big-screen comedy, Naughty. Aniston will play Mallory, a woman who must find Santa Claus (played by Dinklage) and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing so she can get custody of her son from “her gaslighting trash-bag ex,” in the words of a synopsis shared by Deadline. No word yet on who might be playing the ex, but this sounds like a topic Wilde might have some personal experience with—barring, we assume, the Santa Claus element.

As of now, Naughty is slated for a November 5, 2027 release, with LuckyChap—Margot Robbie’s production company—attached to produce. The script reportedly landed at Universal with Wilde attached to direct back in 2023, and while she ended up making The Invite first, Deadline reports that the success of The Invite prompted Universal to push to make this happen. Wilde is said to have always had Aniston and Dinklage in mind to star and spent the last couple of weeks working out schedules to make it happen. Perhaps Jennette McCurdy’s loss will end up being Wilde’s gain.