Peter Dinklage is Santa Claus in Olivia Wilde's next directorial feature
Dinklage will star opposite Jennifer Aniston in Naughty, a holiday-themed comedy.Screenshot: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube
Olivia Wilde may have had a tough 2022, but her directorial future is looking merry and bright. This year’s The Invite was the subject of a bidding war at Sundance and has since been well received by audiences and performed pretty well at the box office in its relatively limited release. It would seem that human relationship comedies are a better lane for Wilde than the Black Mirror-esque horror of Don’t Worry Darling, and it’s a lane she’ll be staying in for her next feature.
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