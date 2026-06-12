Peter Sarsgaard joins the (probably) last The Last Of Us Or at least he will, when the series returns from its filming hiatus.

What would a prestige HBO series be without someone whose name rhymes with Skargård featured in it? Sure, Peter Sarsgaard is not related to Stellan or Alexander or Bill, but the names sound the same, and they all have a knack for spending their Sunday nights on HBO, be it in It: Welcome To Derry, DTF St. Louis, Chernobyl, Succession, or Big Little Lies. Now, Deadline reports that Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast for the third season of The Last Of Us, in what is expected to be the series’ final outing. Sarsgaard will be playing a new character, not part of the video game upon which the series is based. The character is Amon, described as one of the leaders of The Seraphites, the cult-ish group that Ellie gets mixed up with in The Last Of Us‘ second season.