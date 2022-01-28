It is truly a golden age for advertising when a commercial essentially gets two trailers: Don Draper would be proud. Michelob, who have been crafting memorable ads campaigns for decades (remember their 1989’s The Night Belongs To Michelob run?) has enlisted former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Bronco’s quarterback—and two-time Super Bowl champion—Peyton Manning and Theodore Donald “Donny” Kerabatsos himself, Steve Buscemi for their big Super Bowl 2022 ad.

Down at the neon-drenched Superior Bowl (possibly the most clever way of sneaking the trademarked term “Super Bowl” into a “big game” ad), Manning in his classic camp collard bowling shirt, laces up his rental shoes and steps up to the line (hopefully not over it) in one 15 second spot while bartender Buscemi looks on, deodorizing the shoes and wiping down the bar at the same time; bowling alleys have never been known for their hygienic policies.



It’s worth noting that Electric Light Orchestra’s “Showdown” plays in both ads, a tune that was featured prominently in The Farrelly Brothers’ 1996 bowling comedy Kingpin featuring Bill Murray and Woody Harrelson.



Could this be teasing a shared cinematic bowling universe as the stars of both Kingpin and The Big Lebowski compete in a beer frame? Will Jeff Bridges order a “caucasian” from Buscemi? Murray does have a knack for just showing up places, could he turn up at the Super Bowl to take on Manning? Will John Goodman bring a toe (he can get you a toe)? Why not have Janeane Garofalo show up as Mystery Men’s The Bowler and show them all how it’s done?

We’ll find out when the full advertisement airs on February 13th during Super Bowl LVI. The kick-off is 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m and you can watch the game live on NBC or stream it on Hulu or YouTube.

[Via People]