They say hindsight is 20/20, but when it comes to revisiting his turn in the role of a lifetime, Pierce Brosnan says he avoids it altogether. In an exclusive interview with The A.V. Club’s Todd Gilchrist, the Black Adam star reveals that he’s never rewatched his onscreen performances as the indomitable James Bond.

“I don’t look. I see the movie at the premiere, and that’s it. I move on,” Brosnan shares. “I’ve never watched the James Bond movies with my sons, much to their chagrin. Maybe one day I will. But I don’t particularly enjoy looking at the work. It’s done. It’s over. It’s on to the next one.”

Brosnan offered his talents to the role of 007 between 1995 and 2004, before he passed on the laurels to the current Bond, Daniel Craig, for 2006's Casino Royale. Brosnan portrayed the iconic British spy in four films: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. He also voiced Bond in multiple video games.

Despite his distaste for viewing his own work (especially, apparently, of the Bond variety), Brosnan also emphasizes that watching classic texts like James Bond or Black Adam come to life on set is what really makes performance fulfilling.

“When you read a text like Bond or you read a text like Black Adam, you think, “How are they going to do this?” And that’s the joy, that’s the magic, that’s the thrill of being able to enter into this world,” Brosnan explains. “And then you get to go on to the soundstage and you get to see how they put it together. So every day was a joy. Every day was an exhilaration of storytelling.”

Black Adam premieres in theaters on October 21. You can check out The A.V. Club’s full interview with Brosnan here.