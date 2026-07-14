Pitbull escorts 22,141 bald-cap enjoyers into the history books
Pitbull's "bald-es" set a Guinness World Record on Friday, becoming the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps ever.Credit: slgckgc
Few were more delighted by the sudden emergence of bald caps at Pitbull shows than Mr. Worldwide himself. Over the last few years, bald caps have become the go-to dress code at 305’s concerts, with the ever-pleasant hitmaker saying last year, “Every time I’m at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you’re ready to have the time of your lives – it feels deeper than just music.” Truly, we could use a few more Pitbulls in the world, and now there are more than 22,000 of them.
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