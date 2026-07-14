Pitbull escorts 22,141 bald-cap enjoyers into the history books

Pitbull's "bald-es" set a Guinness World Record on Friday, becoming the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps ever. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 13, 2026 | 10:11pm
Credit: slgckgc
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Pitbull escorts 22,141 bald-cap enjoyers into the history books

Few were more delighted by the sudden emergence of bald caps at Pitbull shows than Mr. Worldwide himself. Over the last few years, bald caps have become the go-to dress code at 305’s concerts, with the ever-pleasant hitmaker saying last year, “Every time I’m at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you’re ready to have the time of your lives – it feels deeper than just music.” Truly, we could use a few more Pitbulls in the world, and now there are more than 22,000 of them. 

Pitbull isn’t one to let a good opportunity pass him by, and earlier this year, he encouraged fans to feel this moment by attempting a follically challenged world record. This weekend, he achieved the impossible. At London’s BST Hyde Park concert headlined by Pitbull on Friday night, his puppies set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps, outshaving the previous record holder of 2,000 participants. Per the BBC, the record now stands at 22,141 “bald-es,” a gauntlet thrown down for the Larry Davids of the world to conquer. Pitbull called it an “honor” and a “blessing” to create a positive space for so many baldies. “Who would have ever thought a first-generation Cuban would be able to be in London record-breaking and record-making one for the Guinness Book of World Records?” he told the press. Who, indeed. 

 
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