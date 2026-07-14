Pitbull escorts 22,141 bald-cap enjoyers into the history books Pitbull's "bald-es" set a Guinness World Record on Friday, becoming the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps ever.

Few were more delighted by the sudden emergence of bald caps at Pitbull shows than Mr. Worldwide himself. Over the last few years, bald caps have become the go-to dress code at 305’s concerts, with the ever-pleasant hitmaker saying last year, “Every time I’m at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you’re ready to have the time of your lives – it feels deeper than just music.” Truly, we could use a few more Pitbulls in the world, and now there are more than 22,000 of them.