Now that we’ve Risen, Dawned, and Warred for the Planet Of The Apes, it’s time to return to the Planet Of The Apes.



Way back in 2019, Deadline reported that Maze Runner maestro Wes Ball was developing a new series of Apes films for 20th Century Studios, and since then, nothing, nada, bupkiss. Well, there’s finally an update from t he Planet Of The Apes.

Per Deadline, Owen Teague will “play the lead primate” in the upcoming Apes sequel, reboot, or whatever . Teague is probably best known as the bully in It: Chapter One, but he was also in that adaptation of The Stand that supposedly happened a few years ago.

Teague’s director, Wes Ball, helmed all three Maze Runner movies, including the sequels Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Maze Runner: The Death Cure. For those who have vague recollections of the Maze Runner series, it exploded into consistent $2 00 million worldwide box office grosses in the post-Hunger Games economy.

Honestly, there’s not much to say about this one other than, huh? They’re already going back to the Planet Of The Apes. We just got back from there, and it was a confusing trip . It’s the only planet where War follows the Dawn. Sorry, but most planets have a thing called “day.” Let’s hope t his next series has a more consistent title scheme. Maybe this one can be more of a character study. Doesn’t Gary Of The Planet Of The Apes sound good? How about Susan Of The Planet Of The Apes? What about The Apes Of The Planet Of The Apes? There’s already a series reportedly in the works called Planet Of The Men, which sort of gives away the ending.



It’ll probably be a lega -sequel called Planet Of The Apes and bring together the three main apes in the franchise: Andy Serkis’ Caesar, Tim Roth’s Thade, and Maurice Evans’ Dr. Zaius—they have the technology, and they’re not afraid to use it . Wouldn’t you like a special feature on the DVD where Caesar, Thade, and Zaius do the meme? We sure would! But f or all we know, they’ll add “The” to the title (because, despite what you’ve heard, it’s cleaner) and call it a day. The Planet Of The Apes certainly sounds like a movie that could come out in 2024.