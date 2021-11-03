Reality and dating show producers understand that there’s no reason to watch their creations unless they have a truly batshit twist to them. In recent years, we’ve seen Netflix offer up Sexy Beasts (the dating show where contestants meet each other while wearing grotesque monster make-up), Love Is Blind (the dating show where the contestants don’t see each other until they get engaged), and Too Hot To Handle (the dating show where contestants are financially punished for giving each other night vision-recorded handjobs).



And yet, none of these shows compare to the kind produced by British television network Channel 4. The network has now followed up the likes of nude dating game Naked Attraction and that one where people bang in a box on stage (Sex Box), with a series called The Love Trap.

The Love Trap, before we go any further, is best introduced in the same manner used to presented it to much of the internet this week: Via a tweet from Bec Shaw that excerpts 50 seconds of the show alongside the caption, “you must see the end of the ep of this new dating show where the guy picks which woman is already in a relationship.”

Once you’ve watched that, please enjoy a longer clip that attempts to give more context to the part where a woman’s deceit is revealed and she is dropped through the floor.



Even with an extra seven minutes of detail added, no other real rationale for the “trap room” is given. It simply exists because we are all gibbering apes who delight in televised surprises, especially when those surprises are repeated in slow motion.

As one contestant sums it up toward the end of the clip: “There’s a fucking trap door. A trap door. A trap door.”



The only issue with show’s exceptional elimination process is that this trick only works once. We now know that The Love Trap involves an actual love trap. To be properly entertained by further episodes, the show’s creators must escalate, dropping contestants down pitch black, twisting carnival slides that empty out into containers of live snakes, hypodermic needles, or, we don’t know, gallons of warm blood.



[via Digg]



