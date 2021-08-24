Netflix must’ve seen how much Twitter’s been discussing Love Island’s latest season because it’s now upping its British reality show game. As reported by Variety, Netflix announced at Edinburgh TV Festival that Too Hot To Handle will return in the winter. So, more extremely horny people will have to decide if they want to risk losing tons of money in order t o hook up with hot strangers in paradise. W e’re also getting some other British reality shows that, quite honestly, sound AI-generated.



One show is called Dated And Related. And before you think this is a Jaime and Cersei Lannister situation, don’t worry—there’s thankfully no incestuous dating going on here. Instead, siblings have to help each other find love. The synopsis reads, “Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullshit? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.” It sounds like it could be like MTV’s Date My Mom, except with the person you shared a womb with.

Then there’s Snowflake Mountain, that perhaps wins most off-putting reality show title of the year. It’s described as a “funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been.” There’s a cash prize for the winner who goes through an emotional transformation while going full Into The Wild. The catch is that there is “no running water, no parents to wait on them, and worst of all, no Wi-Fi.”

This one also sounds like MTV’s forgotten My Super Sweet 16 spin-off Exiled!. In that series , spoiled brats wer e s ent to countries in the Global South where they were forced to face their privilege. Come on, Netflix, might as well give us a Next knock-off at some point.

We saved the weirdest one for last: Dance Monsters. Have you ever watched So You Think You Can Dance? and thought “Hmmm, you know what this is missing? Monsters!” That’s basically this show. Similarly to The Masked Singer, dancers will be competing against each other and also turning themselves into “dance monsters” through “VFX, live motion capture, and facial recognition.” It’s one of those shows that nobody asked for, but will likely become a spectacle on social media like Netflix’s other UK-based series, Sexy Beasts.



These shows will premiere in 2022 and at least we won’t be devoid of fun trash to watch.