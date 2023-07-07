Police say Britney Spears ultimately "hit herself in the face" in Las Vegas incident

Las Vegas police have issued a statement today regarding an altercation that happened this week between singer Britney Spears and NBA star Victor Wembanyama, announcing that no charges will be filed in regards to the incident. Detectives stated that they’d looked over video of the incident—which took place on Wednesday night, and in which Spears approached Wembanyama while he was walking through a Las Vegas casino complex — and determined that Spears ultimately “hit herself in the face” after her hand was pushed off of Wembanyama by one of his security staff.

Spears has previously stated that she was “backhanded” by Wembanyama’s security after she attempted to tap him on the shoulder, suggesting in a note posted on Twitter that her own security staff handles such incidents in a less violent fashion, and tacitly calling for an apology from Wembanyama and his team. (Wembanyama recently became the NBA’s latest No. 1 draft pick, having signed on to play for the San Antonio Spurs.) The NBA star, meanwhile, gave an interview yesterday in which he stated that he’d felt someone “grab” him while walking into a restaurant, and walked away without looking back, leaving his security personnel to handle the matter.

So far, neither side has issued a comment regarding the police statement today. Per the Associated Press, police said video of the incident “showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder. When she touched the player (redacted) pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.” Police determined that the security personnel did not “willfully or unlawfully use force or violence against Spears,” and said that no arrests would be made. Security staff for both celebrities were interviewed, with both sides apparently stating that “ pushing a hand off someone’s shoulder is a standard response.”