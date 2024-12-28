AVQ&A: What is your pop culture resolution for 2025?

As much as I’d like to dig into my ever-growing “to read” stack next year, or continue just reading manga on my phone like a degenerate, the correct and moral thing to do would be to quit dragging my feet and finally dig back into Robert Caro’s massive biography series The Years Of Lyndon Johnson. As a presidential history dork, I finished (and adored) the first book, The Path To Power, early last year, but leaping directly into Means Of Ascent was daunting. One can only learn so many terrible things about how our government works in a calendar year. But Caro is such a compelling read that there’s always an itch at the back of my brain stem bugging me about how I’ve only scratched the surface of one of our most complicated presidents. It doesn’t help that Caro is the George R.R. Martin of meticulous nonfiction authors, cranking out a new entry in the series every decade. It’s been 13 years since the last Johnson book, The Passage Of Power (they even sound like Game Of Thrones titles), so we’re due. And when it’s finally released, I’ll, hopefully, be all caught up. [Jacob Oller]