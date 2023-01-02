Finish the Criterion Collection’s massive Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema Collection

Last year, I bought the Criterion Collection’s Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema, an unbelievable collection of some of the best movies ever made by one of the medium’s most prolific voices. In 2021, I went through their equally stunning yet far thinner “Essential Felini,” and I was hoping to do the same with Bergman. Unfortunately, as of this writing, I’m only through Saraband, the 2003 sequel to Scenes From A Marriage, and Bergman’s final work, which sits about a quarter of the way through the collection. My progress has been pathetic, laughable, and an affront to the cinema. It will not stand. Next year, I plan to finish this massive 30-disc collection and its accompanying 250-page book. Normally, I don’t even bother with resolutions (why start the year with a failure?). But this is one I’m sure I can achieve, if not for me, then for the movies. [Matt Schimkowitz]

