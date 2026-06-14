First look at Rick And Morty spin-off President Curtis leaves us with a lot of questions

We’re currently a month out from the debut of President Curtis, the somewhat unlikely Rick And Morty spin-off that asks what Keith David’s recurring character gets up to when he’s not having super-science dick-measuring contests with alcoholic malcontent Rick Sanchez. Which means it’s probably time for the show to start trying to explain what the hell it actually is (besides a place to hear more of David’s smooth bass voice saying ridiculous things), not that you’d necessarily know that from the first couple of clips of it that have now been released online.

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The most recent one, for instance—posted as a “first look” to Adult Swim’s YouTube this weekend—doesn’t feature the Curtis character at all, and instead is focused on what seems like a Secret Service agent voiced by Jim Rash. (Alongside another, also unnamed character played by Stephanie Beatriz; both of them were featured in the initial images for the show that were rolled out at Comic-Con last year.) The actual joke featured in the teaser is fine, for a fairly Rick And Morty vein of “heroes bored by an absurd scenario” comedy—Rash is unsurprisingly pretty good at it—but the tease as a whole doesn’t do much to give an understanding of the actual premise of the series. (Although it did give a lot of pissed-off fans of Netflix’s canceled Inside Job, which the show at least superficially resembles, a chance to vent in the comments.)



Admittedly, Adult Swim did roll out a slightly more descriptive video about two weeks back, featuring Rick And Morty‘s Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden as they toss an “Interdimensional Cable”-style effort at describing their new sister series. (Which is to say, they argue about whether it’s more of an X-Files thing or a National Treasure—but the suggestion is that it’ll be some manner of less high-concept sci-fi, more Earth-based procedural than their own show, which is currently airing its ninth season.) The upshot is that we still don’t really know what the hook for the show—created by Dan Harmon and Rick And Morty writer and producer Justin Siciliano—is, and might just have to wait until the series debuts in July to find out.