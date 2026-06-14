First look at Rick And Morty spin-off President Curtis leaves us with a lot of questions
Like, "Where's President Curtis?" And "What is the actual premise of this show?"President Curtis, Screenshot: YouTube
We’re currently a month out from the debut of President Curtis, the somewhat unlikely Rick And Morty spin-off that asks what Keith David’s recurring character gets up to when he’s not having super-science dick-measuring contests with alcoholic malcontent Rick Sanchez. Which means it’s probably time for the show to start trying to explain what the hell it actually is (besides a place to hear more of David’s smooth bass voice saying ridiculous things), not that you’d necessarily know that from the first couple of clips of it that have now been released online.
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