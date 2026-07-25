President Free Speech is adding trigger warnings to the Smithsonian

In another win for woke scolds over on X, the Everything App, President Trump has ordered new signage at the National Museum of American History warning of "inaccurate information."

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 24, 2026 | 8:43pm
Credit: Gunnar Klack
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President Free Speech is adding trigger warnings to the Smithsonian

In what can only be described as an attempt to protect fragile snowflakes from the horrors of American history, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requesting content warning signs be placed outside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, per NBC News. Using the 162-page “Saving America’s Story” report the White House released on July 4 as a basis to shield eyes from the rich Native American culture that preceded the country’s founding, Trump and his cronies are looking to thwart the so-called “extreme political activism, rooted in Marxism, to divide, dispirit, and discourage Americans” from learning about America’s history of slavery and genocide. It’s akin to the warnings they put in front of old racist Tom And Jerry cartoons, except for the craven, principleless Opposite Day politics of the Trump administration. In this case, Trump has directed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to work with the National Park Service, presumably still mired in the muck of the reflecting pool, to install “warning” signs at the front of the building to alert visitors to the “inaccurate information in the Museum,” such as slavery happening.

Trump has been pushing this one up a hill for the last year, when he said that he would sign an executive order to target funding for programs presenting “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology,” presumably related to white people doing bad things. In his order today, he continued to disparage the Smithsonian, writing that the museum cannot be “trusted to tell America’s story with honesty and gratitude.” As most know, the Smithsonian has a reputation for being one of the least gracious museums in the country, often asking visitors to reflect on historical events that may make the United States appear not hot when it is, in fact, hotter than ever.

 
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