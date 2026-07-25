President Free Speech is adding trigger warnings to the Smithsonian In another win for woke scolds over on X, the Everything App, President Trump has ordered new signage at the National Museum of American History warning of "inaccurate information."

In what can only be described as an attempt to protect fragile snowflakes from the horrors of American history, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requesting content warning signs be placed outside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, per NBC News. Using the 162-page “Saving America’s Story” report the White House released on July 4 as a basis to shield eyes from the rich Native American culture that preceded the country’s founding, Trump and his cronies are looking to thwart the so-called “extreme political activism, rooted in Marxism, to divide, dispirit, and discourage Americans” from learning about America’s history of slavery and genocide. It’s akin to the warnings they put in front of old racist Tom And Jerry cartoons, except for the craven, principleless Opposite Day politics of the Trump administration. In this case, Trump has directed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to work with the National Park Service, presumably still mired in the muck of the reflecting pool, to install “warning” signs at the front of the building to alert visitors to the “inaccurate information in the Museum,” such as slavery happening.