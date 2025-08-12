Donald Trump seeks control over D.C.'s museums now, too

Hey, more good news: The White House “is conducting an expansive review of the Smithsonian’s museum exhibitions, materials and operations ahead of America’s 250th anniversary to ensure it aligns with President Donald Trump’s views of history,” according to NBC News. You have to admire this administration’s indefatigable efforts to cram as much fascism as possible into every news cycle. Then again, if Trump really wants complete control of Washington, D.C., then he should leave no stone unturned. From the streets to the museums to the theaters, the whole city is being remade to suit his tacky, garish, racist, ahistorical, self-serving, dystopian vision.

This latest comes only shortly after the museum scrubbed Trump’s name from its exhibit on presidential impeachment. Unsurprisingly, that was only Trump’s first act with the museum; typically, when somebody gives him an inch, he’ll quickly barge in and take the mile. This upcoming assessment apparently includes everything under the umbrella of the Smithsonian Institution (21 museums, 14 education and research centers and the National Zoo): a White House official confirmed to the outlet they’ll review “museum exhibitions, online content, internal curatorial processes, exhibition planning, the use of collections and artist grants, and wording related to museum exhibit messaging.”

The writing was on the wall that the White House sought to change the writing on the museums’ walls with Trump’s executive order, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” signed in March. The order accuses the Smithsonian of coming “under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology,” per NBC News. “This shift has promoted narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive,” it states. “[W]e will restore the Smithsonian Institution to its rightful place as a symbol of inspiration and American greatness—igniting the imagination of young minds, honoring the richness of American history and innovation, and instilling pride in the hearts of all Americans.”

D’you think these guys keep a copy of 1984 handy so they can decide which fucked-up thing to pull next? “This is about preserving trust in one of our most cherished institutions,” White House senior associate Lindsey Halligan said in a statement, just barely refraining from telling you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. “The Smithsonian museums and exhibits should be accurate, patriotic, and enlightening—ensuring they remain places of learning, wonder, and national pride for generations to come.” And here it’s only Tuesday; who knows what fresh horrors the week has left in store!