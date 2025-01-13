Leo Woodall plays with numbers and jailbreaks everything in Prime Target trailer The limit does not exist.

If you’ve ever seen that Math Lady meme and thought, ‘wow, I bet this would make a great eight-episode drama,’ boy do we have some good news for you. (Also applicable for anyone doing a Lost rewatch who had the same thought about that one scene where Hurley realizes the numbers are cursed.) It’s happening and it’s called Prime Target.

There’s a lot of great “math is crazy, man” action just in the show’s trailer. Leo Woodall plays a postgrad named Edward Brooks who’s supposedly “the world’s greatest mind,” despite the fact that he seems like the typical arrogant know-it-all that haunts every college classroom. (He thinks Newton was “full of it,” for example.)

What sets Edward apart is his obsession with the fact that prime numbers may not “behave the way we assume,” which in the world of this show, is apparently true. Brooks’ work somehow becomes “the cornerstone to all national security,” and if it falls into the wrong hands, could create a dangerous weapon capable of decrypting every digital firewall in the world. Now, multiple factions are fighting to capture him and harness his kooky number theories for good or for evil. It’s like that one guy in your lecture hall’s wildest dream.

Prime Target also stars Quintessa Swindell as Taylah Sanders, a NSA agent tasked with watching and reporting on mathematician’s behavior. (Sure!) The first two episodes of the series premiere January 22 on Apple TV+, with single episodes following weekly.