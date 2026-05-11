Reacher will drift onto Prime Video for season five

Attention all local lunatics, haters, and punk-trash, consider this your final warning. Even before Prime Video’s Reacher can crack skulls in season four, the streamer has announced at its upfront presentation today that Alan Ritchson will be drifting into a new town populated by punchable faces for season five. Based on Lee Child’s series of best-sellers, Reacher sees the unbeatable former U.S. military police officer making his way from town to town, righting wrongs and breaking arms. Anchored by the formidable stature of the show’s star, the series has been a blockbuster success for the streamer. In announcing the early renewal, Amazon reported that Reacher‘s third season was its most-watched season since Fallout‘s first, amassing 54.6 million views globally, meaning Ritchson’s Red Wings stomped all over those well-meaning Harfoots on Rings Of Power. Who even needs a One Ring when you’ve got a Reacher?