Reacher will drift onto Prime Video for season five

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 11, 2026 | 6:05pm
Christos Kalohoridis/Prime
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Reacher will drift onto Prime Video for season five

Attention all local lunatics, haters, and punk-trash, consider this your final warning. Even before Prime Video’s Reacher can crack skulls in season four, the streamer has announced at its upfront presentation today that Alan Ritchson will be drifting into a new town populated by punchable faces for season five. Based on Lee Child’s series of best-sellers, Reacher sees the unbeatable former U.S. military police officer making his way from town to town, righting wrongs and breaking arms. Anchored by the formidable stature of the show’s star, the series has been a blockbuster success for the streamer. In announcing the early renewal, Amazon reported that Reacher‘s third season was its most-watched season since Fallout‘s first, amassing 54.6 million views globally, meaning Ritchson’s Red Wings stomped all over those well-meaning Harfoots on Rings Of Power. Who even needs a One Ring when you’ve got a Reacher?

The fifth season renewal was a bit of a surprise, considering Reacher’s fourth season has yet to air. It doesn’t even have a release date, a problem that Reacher’s giant hands and arms could probably solve if he weren’t under contract to the streamer. Speaking of the fourth season, it’s based on Child’s 13th Reacher book, Gone Tomorrow, which is a “Reacher Takes Manhattan” situation and sends the character into the New York City subway to stop a terrorist. Amid a steady diet of pancakes, our hero finds himself at the center of a high-stakes conspiracy that only his brains and brawn can unravel. We look forward to seeing which idiot from the Bronx thinks he can take Reacher.

 
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