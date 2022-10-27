Cinematic universes are everywhere right now, but don’t sleep on the GACU (Grey’s Anatomy Cinematic Universe). Shondaland is full of mega-successes and spin-offs, but the medical drama remains its crown jewel, and its two offshoots, Private Practice and Station 19, have lived healthy lives as well. So if Shonda Rhimes were to get into the reboot game, well, look no further than under the GACU umbrella.

“I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn’t finish telling our stories on Private Practice,” Rhimes teased during an appearance on Good Morning America. “We had so many more stories we could tell … I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibility.”

“And you’re growing with the characters, I feel like, continually, and that there’s many, many more possibilities to come with them,” agreed Rhimes’ production partner Betsy Beers.

Possibilities to come? Rhimes and Beers made clear that a reboot is something they’ve talked about, but the phrasing almost makes it sound like a Private Practice revival could be … in the works? Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but the series’ star Kate Walsh did return to Grey’s Anatomy last season for the first time since she left PP, and has a recurring role on the show’s nineteenth season. So the return of Addison Montgomery to the G AC U could indeed portend good things happening behind the scenes.

That said, Rhimes of course is not just looking backward for her next hit. “I’m very into sci-fi and I think we’ve been talking about different ways to make something with sci-fi that will work,” she suggested. Say no more–sounds like an easy greenlight!