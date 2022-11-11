Comedian Leo Gallagher Jr., otherwise known simply as “Gallagher,” has passed away, according to TMZ. Gallagher was a prop comic best known for his recurring bit of smashing watermelons with a sledgehammer. He was 76 years old.

Gallagher had been in ill health after suffering from multiple heart attacks over the years and succumbed to massive organ failure while under hospice care in Palm Springs, California. His manager confirmed the news to TMZ, saying in a statement, “Gallagher stayed on the road touring America for decades. He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone. While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story.”

Gallagher rose to prominence in the comedy scene after appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. He eventually became a household name after debuting Showtime’s first standup comedy special, “An Uncensored Evening,” in 1980. He went on to do 12 hour- long specials on the network as well as several programs for HBO, all while performing over 3,500 live shows over the course of his career, per Variety.

The comedian’s sets were known for wordplay and observational comedy, but his most defining joke was a spoof on the Veg-O-Matic commercials that he called “Sledge-O-Matic,” in which he would smash various foods with a sledgehammer, ultimately ending on a watermelon, to the delight of his audience.

Gallagher’s career was not without controversy, however. In 2000, he sued his brother for trademark violations and false advertising after the latter reportedly took advantage of Gallagher’s blessing to use the “Sledge-O-Matic” routine. Further, audiences in later years began to condemn Gallagher’s material as racist, sexist, and homophobic. In 2011, he walked out of an interview on WTF With Marc Maron when Maron confronted him on the subject.

Nevertheless, he continued to tour through 2019, when he retired with his “Last Smash” tour. He was recently portrayed by Paul F. Thompkins in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Per TMZ, he is survived by his daughter Aimee, and his son, Barnaby.