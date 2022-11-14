John Aniston, the soap opera veteran and longtime star of Days Of Our Lives, has passed away, according to daughter Jennifer Aniston. The actor portrayed Victor Kiriakis on the long-running NBC daytime drama for nearly 40 years with thousands of episodes under his belt. No cause of death has yet been released, per Deadline. Aniston was 89 years old.

The Friends alum shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace–and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.”

Aniston was born in Crete, Greece, before moving to the United States with his family as a child. After graduating college with a theater degree, he spent time in the Navy, per Deadline. Following that, he broke into television, gaining soap opera experience on Days Of Our Lives, then Love Of Life, and Search For Tomorrow. He became a regular on Days Of Our Lives in 1985 and continued to appear on the program regularly up until his death. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for the role in 2017, and was awarded a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston,” the official Days Of Our Lives Twitter account shared alongside a memorial of his contribution to the show. “We love you John. Your legend will live on.”

Aniston is survived by his daughter Jennifer (whom he shared with ex-wife Nancy Dow), son Alexander, and his wife Sherry Rooney.