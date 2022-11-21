Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of demon-made-manifest Meg Masters on The CW’s Supernatural, has died. The former actor passed away on November 16 at the age of 47, Entertainment Weekly confirms.

Although an official cause of death was not confirmed, Aycox had been open online about living with leukemia after she was diagnosed over a year ago. “She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, wrote via social media (per EW).

Aycox is best known in Hollywood for her work on Supernatural, where she starred as Meg in the first and fourth seasons; her final appearance came via archival footage in the series’ fifth season. She also had roles in Criminal Minds, Perfect Stranger, Dark Blue, The Girl on the Train, and Longmire before retiring from acting. Her final film, Dead On Campus, came out in 2014.

In a message shared to Twitter on Sunday, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke shared that he was “gutted” to hear about Aycox’s death.

“Too young,” Kripke wrote. “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

In recent years, Aycox had returned to the spotlight through a new medium, her wellness account Cashews and Olives. Via the Instagram page, Aycox not only chronicled her experience with cancer, but offered a window into her vegan lifestyle and shared healthy eating tips. Even as her condition declined and she battled chemo sickness, Aycox continued to foster a positive community through her page.

“To all u kind people here on my Instagram? Go do something nice for someone today without expecting anything in return,” she wrote in a January post.