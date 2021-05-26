R.I.P. School Of Rock star Kevin Clark

Kevin Clark in School Of Rock Screenshot : Paramount Pictures

Kevin Clark, the child actor and musician who played lovable loudmouth drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in School Of Rock, has died at 32 years old. Block Club Chicago reports Clark was killed while riding his bike, when a 20-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Sonata struck him around 1:20 a.m. He died at Illinois Masonic Hospital. The accident happened near the intersection of Logan Boulevard, Western Avenue, and the Kennedy Expressway, which is known for being one of the most dangerous in Chicago .



School Of Rock was Clark’s only screen credit . After appearing in the hit film, he focused on his music career, playing in multiple bands, including Dreadwolf and a recent stint in Jess Bess And The Intentions. “He’s just got raw talent. He’s got a heart of gold,” his mom Allison Clark told ABC 7 Chicago.

Clark crossed paths with his School Of Rock co-star Jack Black in 2018, where they performed an impromptu reunion set during a Tenacious D show in Chicago. In a picture obtained by TMZ from the reunion, Black is shown donning a Dreadwolf T -shirt Clark gift ed him.

