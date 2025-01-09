Aw, two of the kids from School Of Rock got married 23 years after meeting while filming on the set of Jack Black's School Of Rock, co-stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli have tied the knot.

Jack Black has been floating the idea of a School Of Rock reunion or revival for a few years now, but probably couldn’t have predicted the impromptu one that happened this past weekend in New York, when two of the film’s former child actors got married to each other. Specifically, Caitlin Hale (who played background singer Marta) and Angelo Massagli (who played Frankie, a member of the kid security team for the band in the 2003 Richard Linklater crowdpleaser) were hitched in front of a number of their former cast members. (There’s apparently a group-chat that’s been running for years at this point, which we have to assume at least helped cut down on invitation costs.)

Hale and Massagli have both left acting in the years since the movie’s release, and reconnected while they were both attending schools in Florida. In conversation with The New York Times, they noted that the famously close bonds created on the film’s set—the kids in the cast regularly attended school and ate meals together, along with Black—helped provide a foundation for the relationship. (Black, for the record, wasn’t at the wedding, due to filming commitments, but, per Hale, “was so nice and generous with his words and definitely commemorated it privately.”) Also, yes, during the wedding, several cast members from the movie and danced together to Stevie Nicks’ “Edge Of Seventeen,” because some things are simply inevitable.