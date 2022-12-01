It’s Christmas time again, which means more marathons of the same old sappy, feel-good movies. But what if you’re sick of watching A Miracle On 34th Street for the gazillionth time? If you’re in the mood for something a little more adult, Violent Night hits theaters this Friday. And that’s just one of many options, because long before David Harbour dressed up as a killer Kris Kringle, Hollywood was cranking out R-rated holiday movies that are far more naughty than nice—and not just horror films, but risqué Christmas comedies, too.

So, tuck the little ones in for the night, spike some eggnog, and get ready for surly Santas, merry mayhem, and a lot of ho-ho-horror. The A.V. Club has rounded up some of the season’s naughtiest, most mean-spirited alternatives to give you a break from all the traditional family fare that hogs the spotlight every December.