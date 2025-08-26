The Untitled Rachel Sennott project gets titled HBO finally shared a release date and first look of Sennott's new series.

The Untitled Rachel Sennott Project now has one: I Love LA. We’re several years from when Sennott was most recognizable for a viral video where she spun around and poked fun at some of the city’s stereotypes—”C’mon! It’s L.A.!”—but the spirit is present in the first look photos, wherein the actor gets her bikini line lasered while wearing a matching “I LOVE LA” baby tee and underwear set. In addition to the title and the pics, HBO has finally confirmed the premiere date for November 2.

Already drawing comparisons to Girls, the series was originally billed as being about a co-dependent friend group; The nondescript logline shared today reads, “An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in LA.” Sennott stars as Maia alongside Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah, and True Whitaker as Alani. Guest stars include Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell.

Beyond casting, details on this half-hour comedy have been kept seriously under wraps since it was picked up last year. HBO’s Head of Comedy, EVP Amy Gravitt was almost as vague as the series’ logline when she discussed it with Deadline in March, saying that “we have this show with Rachel Sennott that is talking about a certain time in life in the way that we’ve had other shows that have addressed it from a specific comedic point of view.” Sounds awesome! But given Sennott’s previous work, we can expect that the show will poke fun at Hollywood strivers in a similar manner to that brief but memorable viral video. Speaking with Paper in 2024, Sennott admitted that working on the project was “so exciting and a little bit scary!” She explained, “This is the first thing that I’ve written on my own and it’s really personal to me and when you’re doing something on your own there’s nowhere to hide. You can’t say, ‘That wasn’t my thing, that was her experience.’ It’s very personal but it’s been so rewarding.” You can check out the first look photos below.