Rachel Sennott's HBO pilot is going to series Rachel Sennott created and stars in the new comedy series about a group of codependent friends, coming soon to HBO

Little surprise here: Rachel Sennott’s HBO pilot has been picked up to series, per The Hollywood Reporter. You have to imagine this was an easy greenlight. Sennott’s star has been on the rise for years, the film she co-wrote and starred in (Bottoms) was a critical darling, and she’s next going to be seen in the Saturday Night movie. She’s got a team of Barry alumni (Emma Barrie and Aida Rodgers) and acclaimed filmmaker Lorene Scafaria working with her. And perhaps most important, the network is due for the next generation of the friend-com à la Girls and Sex And The City.

The as-yet-untitled series, which Sennott both created and stars in (and wrote the pilot for), “follows a group of codependent friends who reunite after some time apart, navigating how the separation, ambition, and new relationships have changed them,” per THR. The series also cast Odessa A’zion (Ghosts), Jordan Firstman (English Teacher), Miles Robbins (Blockers) and True Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem). The pilot casting also included Quenlin Blackwell and Leighton Meester.

Sennott has an existing relationship with HBO after appearing on the notorious drama The Idol; one of her earlier credits was appearing on the network’s anthology series High Maintenance. “Rachel is as hilarious as she is charming. With Lorene and Emma, she has captured the comedy and the beauty that happens when friendships collide with our best laid plans,” said Executive VP of HBO and Max comedy programming Amy Gravitt in a statement (via THR). “We’re thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with this talented team and this exquisite cast.”

In her own statement, Sennott said, “I’m so grateful to Amy and HBO for the opportunity to make this show and the wonderful team that has been a part of creating it. And I’m going to come up with a title soon, I promise!”