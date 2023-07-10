Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Newswire

Rainn Wilson spent years "mostly unhappy" on The Office because he wanted to be a bigger star

Rainn Wilson tells Bill Maher he spent "several years" of The Office wondering why he wasn't a movie star

By
Mary Kate Carr
Comments (10)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Rainn Wilson was unhappy on The Office because it wasn't enough
Rainn Wilson
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Rainn Wilson’s post-Office career has been about chasing enlightenment, and even more so, happiness. But he didn’t always have that spiritual mindset: in the early days of his fame, he was apparently mostly concerned about getting more fame. This comes from an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, in which Wilson admits being on a megahit NBC sitcom didn’t feel like “enough.”

Watch
Rainn Wilson talks "Jerry and Marge", "The Rocker", and Dwight Schrute
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Seth Rogen: Why theaters still matter—unless it's for comedies
November 23, 2022
Rainn Wilson on how The Office influenced Soul Boom, Robert De Niro, and more
May 4, 2023

“When I was in The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn’t enough. I’m realizing now, like, I’m on a hit show, Emmy nominated every year, making lots of money, working with Steve Carell and Jenna Fisher and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig. I’m on one of the great TV shows. People love it. I wasn’t enjoying it,” he shares. “I was thinking about, ‘Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can’t have a movie career? Why don’t I have this development deal?’”

Rainn Wilson | Club Random with Bill Maher

During The Office heyday, Wilson had starring roles in films like The Rocker and Super, but his film career certainly didn’t reach Jack Black levels. “When I was on The Office, I was clutching and grasping at, okay, I was making hundreds of thousands. I wanted millions, and I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star,” he says now. “It was never enough. Humans have lived for hundreds of thousands of years, and ‘never enough’ has helped us as a species.”

Advertisement

Speaking recently at the Aspen Ideas Festival (via Today), Wilson admitted he didn’t get into acting to “bestow upon the little people some laughter to enliven their meaningless, petty little lives.” His goal on The Office, he said, was to “buy a house.”

Yet Wilson’s spiritual journey has made him more appreciative of The Office as a whole. Promoting his book Soul Boom, the actor said “The Office writers have been so inspiring” to his own writing. “There was just so much brilliance everywhere,” he told The A.V. Club earlier this year. “It was a rich creative petri dish to play in, and I’m sure that rubbed off in some way shape and form.”