They found a guy even bigger than Reacher in season 3 trailer Alan Ritchson will face down the seven-foot-tall Olivier Richters in the new season of Prime Video's hit series.

A big part of the appeal of Reacher is that he’s a big ol’ dude cracking heads and mowing down enemies with ease. But what if there was an even bigger dude? That is the primary conflict of the Reacher season three trailer. The popular Prime Video series starring Alan Ritchson returns on February 20, and Jack Reacher will find himself fighting regular size dudes and a dude even bigger than him. An embarrassment of riches!

According to the official logline for Reacher season three, the action-packed series will follow our hero as he “hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.”

The Reacher season three trailer takes the bold step of using as its soundtrack “Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas, a song closely associated with the long-running and beloved CW series Supernatural. But in the absence of Winchesters, Reacher is television’s resident tough guy with a shotgun. Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) hilariously and generically sums up her friend’s mission thusly: “I figured out why you do what you do… ’cause you hate the big, the powerful, who think they can get away with things. So you make sure they don’t.” In fairness to the show, even Reacher himself is befuddled it took her that long to crack his code.

Per Variety, the new season adds to its cast Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Brian Tee as Quinn, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva, Olivier Richters as Paulie (that’s the really big dude!), and Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot. After the first three episodes drop February 20, the show will air new episodes on Prime every Thursday through March 27.