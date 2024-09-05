God help us, Reacher is getting even bigger The Jack Reacher universe is set to expand with reports that Amazon is developing a spin-off focused on Maria Sten's character Neagley

Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher is, as we’ve noted in the past, a big, big boy. Now, though, his collected universe of people who really should not mess with the largest man they have probably ever, personally seen, and also his various equally dangerous friends, is set to get a little bigger. Deadline reports that Amazon is on track to give a greenlight to Reacher spinoff Neagley, which will, as the name suggests, be focused on Maria Sten’s character of the same name.

Introduced halfway into Reacher‘s first season, Frances Neagley is a private investigator who was a former member of Jack Reacher’s Army Investigators unit; her role on the show, more often than not, is to appear when Reacher has gotten himself into a problem even his massive frame can’t forcefully disassemble, executing a rescue operation. Like Reacher himself, the character is a creation of author Lee Child; she appears in three of the Reacher books, making her his most common recurring sidekick. (In fact, when the show’s producers revealed that its upcoming third season was going to be based on a book in which Neagley didn’t appear, they made it clear that they were still bringing Sten back, regardless.) The Neagley character has never had her own book, but the character has been popular enough, and Sten’s performance well-enough received, to get spin-off plans rolling. The series would be co-showrun by Reacher‘s Nick Santora, working with his old Prison Break pal Nicholas Wootton.

Amazon has mostly done the spin-off thing so far with its The Boys franchise of shows, which has generated four TV series and counting. We wouldn’t have pegged Reacher for expansion plans, since a) a lot of its appeal rests on Ritchson’s performance, and b) they have a huge amount of Jack Reacher books left to adapt, but clearly the streamer feels like you can’t have enough of a good, big thing.