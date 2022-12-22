That 70s Show is probably among the most consequential sitcoms of the last decade. The young cast is now a who’s who of the Hollywood elite, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Lauren Prepon, and Wilmer Valderama. Now they’re all back for another round of bong rips in Netflix’s upcoming revival: That 90s Show.

Surprisingly, the original cast hasn’t aged a day. And neither have Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who slip back into Red and Kitty with delight. It’s always nice to see these two, but this show isn’t about their kids, it’s about their grandkids, and this new trailer will introduce you to this seemingly familiar crew of young Cheeseheads.

Here’s the synopsis:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide). With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.

Leia Forman isn’t the only second-generation dumbass. Jay Kelso, the son of Kelso (Kutcher) and Jackie (Kunis), will be trying his hand at courting the young Forman in hopes of creating a third-generation dumbass. Unfortunately, we better get used to them because Grace, Kunis, Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Valderrama are only appearing as special guests. Poor, Red.

That 90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023.