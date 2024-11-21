XO, Kitty goes back to school with premiere date and first look To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Anna Cathcart returns to Seoul for another adventure on January 16.

How about a little teen romance to cleanse the palate? To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s precocious little sister Kitty is heading back to school, and the Netflix series announced the premiere date for the upcoming season in appropriately Gen Z fashion: with a TikTok trend. “New roommates… more romance… more travel… more love triangles!” The new clip teases. If you, like the series’ cast, are asking, “WHEN?!” The answer is January 16—but you can enjoy this XO, Kitty first look to tide you over until then.

According to a synopsis for the second season, “Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS. She’s single for the first time in a long time, and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual. But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother’s past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change. As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.”

XO, Kitty stars Anna Cathcart as our heroine, as well as Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, and Regan Aliyah. This season they’re joined by some new faces, including Audrey Huynh (ANZBBGRL, Wyrm), Sasha Bhasin (Brave The Dark), and Joshua Lee (Gangnam Project). And now that Kitty has realized that Dae (Choi) isn’t necessarily “The One,” the whole world has opened up to her. “I write so many romantic stories about young people. Everyone wants the ‘happily ever after’ and to feel like two people are together forever—but they are really young,” To All The Boys author and Kitty co-showrunner Jenny Han told Netflix’s Tudum last year. “What was exciting about Kitty’s story [is] that it shows you can really explore different people for different times of your life.” You can check out the XO, Kitty first look below.