Red Hot Chili Peppers sell music catalog for $300 million Warner Music Group has acquired the band’s entire recorded music catalog, which spans 40 years and 13 studio albums.

According to Billboard, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have sold their entire recorded music catalog to Warner Music Group for more than $300 million dollars, after WMG acquired the catalog through a $1.2 billion joint venture with investment firm Bain Capital. The Chili Peppers first sold its publishing rights to Hipgnosis, now known as Recognition Music Group, in 2021 for $140 million. Sony Music Group will acquire Recognition for $4 billion with funds managed by Blackstone, as announced today by the group. The band has been signed to Warner Records since 1991, when the label released Blood Sugar Sex Magik. The group’s first four albums were released via EMI.