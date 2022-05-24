The planet is filled with enough things to keep us in a perpetual state of abject terror if we let it. Of course, opting for this path is no way to live your life—it’s a waste of time for not only yourself, but everyone around you. Besides, it’s unnecessary labor on your part. W hy look to the world out there when the facts of your own disgusting, horrifying, nightmarish sack of meat and bones are more than enough?

That’s the basic gist of a recent Reddit thread that has formed around someone’s question of what people consider to be the most “disturbing fact about the human body.” In our opinion, it’s a bit of a misleading question, only because there doesn’t appear to be one single “most disturbing fact,” as much as a never-ending nightmare marathon of trivia regarding our own personal Hieronymus Bosch-ass portraits of biology.

Take, for instance, our newfound knowledge that bodies often can believe their internal organs are dead following routine invasive surgeries. “This is why we won’t let post-op c-section patients eat until they fart,” one L&D nurse commented, “That way we know the digestive system is back online.” The healthcare professional adds that if you eat too quickly after abdominal surgery, you can suffer from a paralytic ileus, in which solid food simply sits in your tummy until you wretch it all back up. “If you think c-section pain is bad, try a c-section plus vomiting,” they add.

Then there’s the apparent fact that certain prescription acne medications cause your bones to turn green. “I learned this working in a bone & tissue donor center where sometimes you’d get kids (or adults) who’d been on the stuff and their bones were either bright green or a darker forest green depending on how long ago / how many treatments they had,” one person writes. There apparently isn’t any actual damage from this scenario, and professionals still accept the donations. “The bones are still fine, they’re just... g reen,” the same person says.

Trust us when we say there are so, so many more things we wish we didn’t learn in that Reddit thread. We’d go scrub ourselves furiously in the shower at the thought of some of these, except we just learned how quickly a skin infection can spread to your brain and kill you.

[via Digg]

