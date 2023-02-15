We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Ever since Daniel Craig said farewell to the James Bond franchise, questions have circulated over who could next take on the role of the well-tailored spy. The main criteria from the Bond producers : British (duh), male, and thirty-something. Fitting perfectly into those traits is Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, who has been at the top of many future James Bond lists, including The A.V. Club’s own 007 wishlist.

While he may be in the conversation of possible Bond actors, Page addressed the casting rumors with a blasé hand-wave in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

“It’s a conversation people are having, and it’s terribly flattering that they’re having it,” said The Gray Man actor. “I leave them to it.”

After getting that seemingly coy answer which could have the feel of someone currently involved in a casting process, Page elaborated on whether he would take on the iconic British role if offered to do it.

“I have no idea,” answered Page. “It’s not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts.”

He added, “I’ve got enough on my plate at the moment. I worry about the work I have, not other people’s jobs.”

Although Page’s answers seem pretty vague, the last part of “other people’s jobs” does lend us to the idea that maybe another British hunk has been offered keys to the Aston Martin. Bullet Train’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson did reportedly have a nice meeting with Bond producers back in November, pushing him to front-runner status. But hey, nothing’s confirmed yet, so we’ll keep Page in the race for Bond for the time being.

As Page said in his interview, he is plenty busy for the time being. He’ll next be starring beside Chris Pine in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, as well as playing Butch Cassidy alongside Glen Powell in the Russo Brothers’ re-imagining of the 1969 classic Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid.