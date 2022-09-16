Yeehaw! As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell have signed on to star in the Prime Video series Butch And Sundance, inspired by the 1969 film Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid. The series is being produced by Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and Eternals screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo are also attached.



Though also based on the real-life wild west outlaws, the show will apparently “take place in an alternate America,” which opens up way too many questions. What if it’s in the present day but everyone still rides horses for some unexplained reason? What if it’s still the 1890s but the Soviet Union beats the US to the moon? Until we know more, the possibilities are truly endless.

Page, who will be playing Butch Cassidy, broke out in 2020 with the first season of Bridgerton. He’s already worked with the Russo Brothers, appearing in this summer’s splashy spy thriller The Gray Man. Next up, he’ll be seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Powell’s star has been steadily rising since he appeared in 2016's Everybody Wants Some!!, and he recently worked with Richard Linklater again in Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood. The future Sundance Kid had a key role in Top Gun: Maverick and is taking to the skies again this fall in Devotion.

Page and Powell have some pretty big cowboy boots to fill: Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid first brought together the iconic pairing of Paul Newman and Robert Redford, which was later cemented in 1973's The Sting. The George Roy Hill classic loomed large over both actors’ lives, with the Sundance Film Festival taking its name from Redford’s character and Newman calling one of his philanthropic endeavors the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp.

The Russos’ admiration for Redford is well-documented, with the directors citing Three Days Of The Condor as a major inspiration for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which even included Redford himself in the cast. The All The President’s Men star reprised his role in Avengers: Endgame, his final film appearance following the announcement of his retirement.