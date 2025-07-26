Resident Alien cast and crew holding out for one of those USA sequel movies down the line
At their Hall H Comic-Con panel—held just hours after news of the show's cancellation—the Resident Alien cast told fans "You guys deserve more of this.”Screenshot: YouTube
Yesterday, we reported that Syfy and USA were canceling their sci-fi dramedy Resident Alien, with the silver lining on the news being that series creator Chris Sheridan had known the end was coming for a while, and had apparently been pointing the show toward some kind of finale ever since he started working on its fourth (and now final) season. The timing on all this was a little weird, though: News of the cancellation dripped out just a few hours before the show was set to have a big Hall H panel at Comic-Con, which definitely colored some of the comments the cast and crew made during what could have been a more traditional victory lap, as the show heads towards it season (and now series) finale.