Resident Alien cast and crew holding out for one of those USA sequel movies down the line

Yesterday, we reported that Syfy and USA were canceling their sci-fi dramedy Resident Alien, with the silver lining on the news being that series creator Chris Sheridan had known the end was coming for a while, and had apparently been pointing the show toward some kind of finale ever since he started working on its fourth (and now final) season. The timing on all this was a little weird, though: News of the cancellation dripped out just a few hours before the show was set to have a big Hall H panel at Comic-Con, which definitely colored some of the comments the cast and crew made during what could have been a more traditional victory lap, as the show heads towards it season (and now series) finale.

That includes from Alice Wetterlund, who co-stars on the Alan Tudyk show—about an alien infiltrating human society, initially with an eye toward extermination, and later toward having a good time with his friends—and who was vocal in her unhappiness about the cancellation. “We know that you guys deserve more than you’re getting on a lot of shows and movies,” Wetterlund told the audience. “The industry is in disarray and it’s been disrupted. Thanks, tech. In a world where TV were normal, we could have way more. The only reason that’s not true is not because anybody behind the show doesn’t want it. It’s because the way the industry works now. You guys deserve more of this.”

Series creator and showrunner Sheridan was feeling less rabble-rouse-y, but did note that hope springs eternal (especially when you’re in bed with USA, which has put out revival movies for both Monk and Psych in recent years.) “There won’t be another season of this show right now,” Sheridan said from the panel. “I do hope for a movie down the road. I think that’s a plausible thing and that USA does do. No time soon. It’s not like I have ideas, but I think that’s something that could happen. I don’t know about another season, but the industry is always changing. Who knows?”

[via Variety]