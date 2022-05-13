Andrew Semans’ new psychological horror film Resurrection is one of several genre offerings we caught at Sundance earlier this year, an audaciously aggressive dive into paranoia anchored by a typically excellent performance from star Rebecca Hall.



Now, those of us sans festival access will get to receive our first taste of the film, which stars Hall as Margaret, a businesswoman who begins seriously freaking out when she spots a man from her past, played by Tim Roth. (Grace Kaufman co-stars as Margaret’s daughter, who she’s overly protective of even before creepy Tim Roths start popping up.) That’s all part of the first teaser for the film, which landed on the internet earlier today, and which steadily ratchets up the tension until you’re not entirely clear on whether Rebecca Hall might have just accidentally grilled a baby.

Here’s former A.V. Club film editor A.A. Dowd, discussing Semans’ film—and praising Hall, whose recent credits include Tales From The Loop, The Night House, and the harrowing Christine— during his write-up of Resurrection from earlier this year:

Resurrection only gets nuttier and gnarlier from here, right up to its deranged big swing of an ending. I’m not entirely convinced it has much to say about motherhood, trauma, abuse, control—really any of the topics it grazes during Margaret’s queasy reckoning with her past. But Hall holds it all together with her quavering conviction. Over the past decade or so, she’s become a patron saint of horror, lending emotional authenticity to ghost stories and yuppie-in-peril thrillers alike. If Resurrection caught me off guard, her gripping volatility at its center couldn’t. She always brings it.

Advertisement

Resurrection is Semans’ first film since 2012's Nancy, Please. The film has been picked up for theatrical distribution by IFC, with a planned theatrical (and video on demand) debut on August 5. The movie will then move to Shudder as its exclusive streaming home in November.