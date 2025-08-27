Surprise, Pyramid Heads, Return To Silent Hill has a teaser trailer Christophe Gans, the director of the 2006 adaptation, returns to adapt Silent Hill 2.

Whether you want to or not, it’s time to Return To Silent Hill. A new trailer for the long-dormant horror series has emerged from the mist, thirteen years after Silent Hill: Revelation 3D cratered in theaters. However, the news should be cause for celebration for fans of the original, as director Christophe Gans, director of 2006’s Silent Hill, has retaken control of the franchise. Gans’ new movie adapts Silent Hill 2, bringing in character James Sunderland (played by Jeremy Irvine) and Mary (Hannah Emily Anderson), the estranged lover who supposedly invited him to this cursed town with a freaking Pyramid Head in it. Coming from the folks at Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting, the team behind the V/H/S series and the Terrifier sequels, it stands to reason that the film will be as gory and arty as Gans wants it.