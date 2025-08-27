Surprise, Pyramid Heads, Return To Silent Hill has a teaser trailer

Christophe Gans, the director of the 2006 adaptation, returns to adapt Silent Hill 2.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  August 26, 2025 | 11:40pm
Whether you want to or not, it’s time to Return To Silent Hill. A new trailer for the long-dormant horror series has emerged from the mist, thirteen years after Silent Hill: Revelation 3D cratered in theaters. However, the news should be cause for celebration for fans of the original, as director Christophe Gans, director of 2006’s Silent Hill, has retaken control of the franchise. Gans’ new movie adapts Silent Hill 2, bringing in character James Sunderland (played by Jeremy Irvine) and Mary (Hannah Emily Anderson), the estranged lover who supposedly invited him to this cursed town with a freaking Pyramid Head in it. Coming from the folks at Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting, the team behind the V/H/S series and the Terrifier sequels, it stands to reason that the film will be as gory and arty as Gans wants it.

Gans has been eyeing a return to the franchise since he directed the 2006 adaptation. Back in the mid-’00s, he and the film’s screenwriter, Pulp Fiction’s Oscar-winning co-writer Roger Avary, were moving forward with a sequel. But Gans dropped out of the project after Avary pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving.

But fans of the originals shouldn’t expect any callbacks. Several years ago, Gans said the new movie would be a standalone story detached from the rest of the series. “The script for a new Silent Hill movie that is totally independent from the two previous movies made and respects the way Silent Hill has evolved. Silent Hill is a bit like [The] Twilight Zone, the Fourth Dimension, a place where anything and everything can happen.” This new film will be “a Silent Hill for today’s audiences while being ultra respectful of the saga.”

Return To Silent Hill in January 2026.

 
