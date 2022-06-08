Silent Hill, one of the most critically acclaimed horror gaming franchises of the past two decades, may be headed for another big screen adaptation.

Although fans’ dreams of a third film dwindled after 2012's Silent Hill: Revelation 3D was a critical and commercial flop, Christophe Gans, who directed the original 2006 film, offered hope in a new interview. He said he’s preparing a new film in the Silent Hill universe that could be out as soon as 2023.

“I’m currently working on it,” Gans told Jeux Video in an interview translated by ComicBook. “The script for a new Silent Hill movie that is totally independent from the two previous movies made and respects the way Silent Hill has evolved. Silent Hill is a bit like [The] Twilight Zone, the Fourth Dimension, a place where anything and everything can happen.”

Advertisement

Gans also made it clear he doesn’t want a new film to feel stuck in the confines of mid-2000s horror, calling the new film “a Silent Hill for today’s audiences while being ultra respectful of the saga.”

“I am aware that Silent Hill is a very great video game franchise and a work of art in the noble sense of the term. The people who thought up Silent Hill put a lot of their guts into it,” he said.

Gans added: “I’m trying to take into account what I’ve been able to see recently, which is more original and more surprising in terms of horror films, and to see if in Silent Hill there are the seeds, or even the expression, of that. Silent Hill has always been a game beyond the norm and ahead of its time.”

Gans previously teased a new film back in 2020, telling French news outlet Allociné in an interview, per ComicBook, that the project would “be anchored in this atmosphere of a small American town, ravaged by Puritanism.”

Advertisement

“I think it’s time to make a new one,” Gans said at the time. Two years later, the director just might be keeping his word.