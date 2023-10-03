Along with the rest of his Strike Force Five compatriots, Seth Meyers returned to late night today for an hour-long “Closer Look” segment, recapping the last five months of news. But even before that, Meyers took a few minutes to thank some people who made coming to work again such a joy.

“I never take this show for granted, but being away from it for as long as I’ve been away from it, really hits home how much I love having this as a workplace,” Meyers said.

Advertisement

Meyers started his show thanking the WGA negotiating committee for all the “personal time they sacrificed” to be in the room to iron out the very “fair deal that all the writers deserved.” Meyers also apologized to them for calling so frequently to ask, “So, any news?”



Advertisement Advertisement

Though the host was “so happy” to be in the room with his writers again, by lunch, he was “a little over it.” In his words, they’re very funny but “have a lot of opinions.” After ribbing his employees, he thanked his fellow Strike Forcers and revealed that episode five of his podcast is “the best one.” Somewhat unexpectedly, Meyers thanked some of the brass at NBC, where he’s been working for 22 years. “I have a great relationship with the people who run this place, and even though we were on opposite sides during the strike, I want to thank them,” he said. “They made some very compassionate choices about the people who work at this show and at this network, and it did not go unnoticed. They have my gratitude for that.”

He also thanked his family, who he seemed to have enough of his Giuliani jokes. “I’ll never forget the day this summer where my seven-year-old came up to me and said not only do I not care what Rudy Giuliani did today, I’m not gonna care what he does tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Last, and certainly not least, he thanks us, the viewers, for returning to the show. You’re very welcome, Seth. Elsewhere on late-night, both Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon took turns mocking Donald Trump’s weight, and Fallon did a little ukele song about all the news he missed over the last five months. We are so back.