Last November, Ridley Scott teased that there was a Blade Runner series in the works. At time, he said that though there was already a full pilot and a bible written, the show still hadn’t been picked up yet. Well, now it’s officially happening: Deadline has announced that the series is now in development at Amazon Studios.



Scott will be the executive producer for the show, titled Blade Runner 2099. The director has yet to share plot details, but based on the title, it appears the show will be set 50 years after the events from the 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

It’s also reported that Silka Luisa, who’s the showrunner for Apple TV+’s upcoming series Shining Girls, will write and co-executive produce the series, too. There is no word yet on any casting details or on the planned production date. Scott has not announced whether or not he’ll be involved as the director yet.

This marks the first live-action Blade Runner series, but it’s not the first time the franchise has received the small screen treatment. Blade Runner: Black Lotus was an anime series based on Blade Runner that was co-produced by Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. That version was set in 2032, a decade after the events of the Blade Runner-based anime short film Blade Runner Black Out 2022 released in 2017. But Blade Runner: Black Lotus only lasted one season, ending its run in February 2022.

Though Black Lotus only had a short 13 episodes, it seems promising that Scott is involved with this upcoming series; it will mark his first time revisiting the Blade Runner universe since the first film.



This is also not the only project Scott is revisiting from his past. The filmmaker is also working on an Alien series, that will be set on Earth.