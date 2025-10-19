R.I.P. Sam Rivers, founding Limp Bizkit bass player

Sam Rivers, the founding bassist of influential nü-metal band Limp Bizkit, has died. Rivers played on all six Limp Bizkit albums, including 1999’s Significant Other, which sold more than 16 million albums and spent 103 weeks on the Billboard charts. The band confirmed Rivers’ death on Instagram; no cause of death was reported. He was 48.

In a statement, the band wrote:

Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous. We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.

He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always.