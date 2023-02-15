R.I.P. Raquel Welch, model and One Million Years B.C. actor

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Actor and ‘60s sex icon Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82 after a brief illness, according to BBC.

Welch was born Jo Raquel Tejada on September 5, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois. Her acting career started on the theater stage, and her first on-screen job was as a weather broadcaster. She married her high school sweetheart, James Welch, and they remained married for five years until 1964.

When she returned to Los Angeles in 1963, she began auditioning for Hollywood studio roles. Her big breakthrough came in 1966 when she starred in the sci-fi flick Fantastic Voyage, a blockbuster hit. In the same year, she snagged a role in One Million Years B.C. as Loana, where she don ned an iconic piece of prehistoric garb.

Despite only having three lines in the film, the iconic images of her in a doe-skin bikini certified her international sex symbol status. Stills from the film were printed onto posters, which became global best-sellers. In The New York Times’ review of One Million Years B.C., Welch was described as a “marvelous breathing monument to womankind.”

In addition to her subsequent film roles, Welch carved out a healthy career as a pin-up model. She went on to model for Playboy, but never succumbed to pressure to pose or appear in scenes fully nude.

Following One Million Years B.C., she became a Hollywood mainstay, leading films such as Fathom, Bedazzled, 100 Rifles, Myra Breckinridge, Fuzz, and more. Throughout her career, she worked alongside the likes of Frank Sinatra, Jimmy Stewart, Dean Martin, Burt Reynolds, Richard Burton, Jimmy Coco, and Faye Dunaway. In 1973, she earned a Golden Globe for her performance in The Three Musketeers and was nominated for one for the TV drama Right To Die.

In her later career, she made memorable appearances on shows like Seinfeld and films such as Legally Blonde and How To Be A Latin Lover.