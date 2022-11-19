An ongoing tour in the U.K. by Florence + The Machine has been postponed this morning, after lead singer Florence Welch revealed that she’d spent much of a concert in London last night dancing on a broken foot.

Welch broke the news about the break to fans on her Instagram this morning, announcing that “After an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.” Although it’s not clear how long the delay will be for, Welch advised fans to hold on to their tickets, stating that she and her team are working to reschedule the missed shows for some time next year.

“ I love you so much,” she wrote, “A nd I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

Advertisement

Florence + The Machine released their fifth studio album, Dance Fever, earlier this year, bringing in strong reviews, a number one debut, and provoking plenty of those little twitching veins that a certain class of music fan gets any time they see Jack Antonoff’s name all over a new hit album. The Dance Fever Tour kicked off (apparently, a little too hard) back in September, having already made its way through the United States; last night’s show at the O2 arena was the second show of a to ur of the UK and Ireland that was supposed to take the band through the end of the year. Dance Fever is scheduled to pick up next March with an Australia leg; it remains to be seen how these delays will impact those plans.