R.I.P. Teri Garr, Academy Award-nominated star of Tootsie, Young Frankenstein, and many more Garr was 79 years old.

Teri Garr—the Oscar-nominated actor best known for her roles in Tootsie, Young Frankenstein, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and more—died Tuesday after a long battle with MS. The news was confirmed by Variety. Garr was 79.

Garr started her career as a go-go dancer in various small roles (including several Elvis Presley films) before landing parts in Star Trek, The Monkees’ film Head, and The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour in the ’60s and ’70s. Her real breakout came in films such as Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation and Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, in which she played Dr. Frankenstein’s assistant Inga. From there, she went on to work with many esteemed directors, including Steven Spielberg (Close Encounters of the Third Kind) and Martin Scorsese (After Hours). She scored her Oscar nomination in 1983 for her role in Sydney Pollack’s Tootsie.

