Get ready to start reminding your non-AFOL* friends that they’re not called “Legos,” they’re “Lego bricks” or “Lego sets” or “Duplos,” because Fox has announced that family-friendly competition reality show Lego Masters has been picked up for a third season. The show, hosted by Lego Batman star Will Arnett, is basically one of those silly baking shows where people make elaborate Halloween cupcakes or whatever, but with Legos instead of baking. And yes, by “Legos” we mean “Lego-related things, like bricks and minifigures and Technics.” (Actually, it’s probably something like “Technic struts.”)

Arnett, who is also an executive producer, will be returning to host, and in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he’s “excited to be a part of TV’s longest-running, unscripted, Danish toy building show.” That’s pretty funny, especially if it’s a mean-spirited slam on some other show about building things with Danish toys that we’re not familiar with, like Technic Tops or Duplo Dominators.

Lego Masters is the sort of low-stress, distinctly inoffensive programming that has excelled lately in the television wasteland of the summer months (see also: Holey Moley), with its second season airing this past summer and apparently averaging 4.2 million viewers across all of the various TV-watching platforms. It was also the highest-rated summer show across all the networks for teen viewers and was in the top 10 for adults as well. Clearly the TV-watching public has a voracious appetite for Legos. (Please do not eat Legos, and for the last time they’re called Lego bricks).

*AFOL stands for “Adult Fan Of Lego,” a s laid out in this Wirecutter essay about what it’s like being a grown-up who likes Lego sets. It mentions where you can buy Lego stuff, but—heads up—it does not go into the particular thrill that you, an adult, might experience when you have to flag down a Target employee to ask if they have the new Christopher Nolan -style Batmobile that you saw online in stock.