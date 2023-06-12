There’s a place in this world for everyone, and the place for Rob Schneider is, unsurprisingly, FOX News’ streaming service FOX Nation. If you’ve been following Schneider’s career, such as it is, in recent years, you’ll know he’s become outspoken about conservative Republican values. So while his previous special (Asian Momma, Mexican Kids) streamed on Netflix, this next one, premiering June 18, is understandably headed for Fox, the bastion for those particular values. It makes all the more sense when you hear the title, which is Rob Schneider: Woke Up In America. Get it?

Fox Nation president Jason Klarman announced the special with the statement (via Benzinga), “From Saturday Night Live to feature films to sold-out shows, Rob’s ability to connect with audiences has made him a multi-generational star. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add his talent to FOX Nation with this all-new hilarious and unfiltered comedy special.”

In his own statement, the comic said, “This comedy special is the best work of my life and I’m thrilled and grateful to have its world premiere on FOX Nation.”

The topics covered in the one-hour special are about what you’d expect, per Benzinga: “culture wars, living in a woke world, and navigating the nuanced times of identity politics,” as well as “the controversy surrounding the word woman and UFOs.” Ex-president Donald Trump and Schneider’s vasectomy also get a shout-out in the special, which certainly sounds like it will please Fox Nation’s audience.

Over the last year, Fox Nation has attempted to expand the Fox News brand beyond news with other entertainment for the political right. Luckily there’s a stable of disgruntled conservative comedians around—Roseanne Barr’s special, Cancel This!, was among the platform’s most-watched releases, according to Benzinga. May Mr. Schenider share in the glow of that niche success.