In exhaustingly unsurprising news, Roseanne Barr is staging her comeback with some help from Fox Nation. Barr will set her first comedy special in almost two decades at Fox News’ streaming service, marking her return to television after being booted from the reboot of her show Roseanne in 2018.

Per Variety, the one-hour special is set to debut in the first quarter of 2023 and will “feature Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits.” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman praised Barr in a statement, saying, “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.”

Barr’s scandal back in 2018 concerned a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Obama. In the years since she’s used her YouTube page to share alarming conspiracy theories and to interview alt-right personalities like Jack Posobiec and Mike Cernovich. In other words, she’s exactly the kind of performer with whom you’d expect Fox Nation to align itself.

Advertisement

Fox Nation isn’t necessarily trying to broaden its audience, but rather cater even more content to the conservative viewers that are already slavishly devoted to the Fox News sphere. Klarman recently announced a pivot to film meant to target the “female Fox News fan,” which “fits into the whole idea of expanding into a lifestyle and entertainment service.”

The streamer will soon be a one-stop shop for religious-bent romances, patriotic programming, and, one might conclude from this news, racist comedy. Because you’re not really canceled until Fox Nation offers you a deal–just ask Piers Morgan or Sharon Osbourne, two other notable figures who are working with the streamer. What esteemed company to keep!