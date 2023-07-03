Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has died. He was 19. No cause of death has been released. De Niro’s daughter, Drena De Niro, shared the news in an Instagram post late Sunday night.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the actor said in a statement to Page Six. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

In her memorial post, Drena called Leandro her “beautiful sweet angel,” sharing: “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now... I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.”

A number of celebrities responded to Drena’s post, including Lenny Kravitz who expressed that “this is all beyond words at the moment,” supermodel Naomi Campbell, who wrote “Drena heartbroken for you, such a Duo, i can’t imagine how you must feel,” and Bravo’s Andy Cohen, who commented, “Drena I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo. Sending you all my love.”

Leandro’s father Carlos Rodriguez, a NYC-based street artist who goes by the name Mare139, also expressed his grief in a comment on Drena’s post: “My dear Drena… words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is Godschild now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO.”