Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in talks to Meet The Parents again Blythe Danner and Teri Polo are also circling a return for the fourth film in the franchise.

Because we are doomed to seeing the same ten or so movies with the same ten or so actors spun-off, sequel-ed, and remade over and over again for the rest of our lives, there’s going to be a new Meet The Parents. The original cast, which notably includes Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo are all currently in talks to return, according to Deadline. John Hamburg, who wrote the previous films in the series (as well as several other Ben Stiller blockbusters), is set to write the screenplay for Universal.

There are not yet plot details available for the upcoming installment, which will mark the fourth entry in Fockers saga (following Meet The Fockers and Little Fockers). The trilogy is one of the highest-grossing comedy franchises of all time, with a cumulative gross of over $1.13 billion at the box office. In addition to the four main stars, the films also featured additional big names like Owen Wilson (as Polo’s ex-boyfriend) and Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman (as Stiller’s parents).

Of course, continuing the Fockers franchise is hardly the most egregious example of Hollywood stretching IP past its reasonable limits, nor is it an example of actors who need to go back to the well of their most successful past pursuits to reinvigorate their careers. Stiller, in particular, has only become a more acclaimed director in recent years, and Robert De Niro is Robert De Niro. However, it is clear that there is no level of star power immune to Hollywood’s thirst for established IP. In fact, De Niro and Stiller will both produce the new movie through their respective production companies, as will Jay Roach, who directed the first two films (and produced Little Fockers). No director is yet attached to helm the new installment.